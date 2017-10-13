Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Connie Britton just plunked down more than $3 million for a four bedroom villa in Los Angeles. But in many ways, the mom of 6-year-old son Eyob, is just like any other single parent.

Britton, who stars in Showtime comedy SMILF, admitted she sees some of herself in the character Bridgette Bird, an unattached 20-something trying to navigate the world as a single mom. One of the things Bridgette struggles with is dating, and Britton can relate.

“You don’t know how to budget your time anymore, you don’t know how to balance your life anymore,” she said at the series premiere in L.A. on October 9. “For the first year that I was a mother, I didn’t look in the mirror once, except if I was at work and I kind of had to.”

The 50-year-old actress added that “Bridgette really captures the feeling of just literally having no sense of self and yet wanting so desperately to have your own life but also be a mom.”

Britton adopted Eyob from Ethiopia in 2011. “I lost both of my parents within three years of each other and I kind of thought, ‘What am I waiting for?’” she revealed during a 2012 appearance on The View. “The man will come and if I want to have my own kids I can do that, but I knew this was something I wanted to do.”

SMILF premieres on Showtime November 5 at 10 p.m.

