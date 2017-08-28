Appearances can be deceiving. Just ask wildly popular mom blogger Constance Hall who opened up to her more than one million Facebook followers about a mom she envied at school pick-up.

“I don’t know what it was about her, she drove a nice car, held her head high and always had a blow dry. She spoke in a posh accent, wore nice (non stained) clothes and barely ever spoke to me,” the Australia-based mother of four began. “There I was, with my tits out breast feeding my babies, smelling like dried milk, matted hair, a puffy face from a morning in tears, no shoes . . . It was like she was put on this earth to amplify my insecurities.”

One day, Hall decided she would go up and talk to the seemingly perfect mom. “I found out she is an ex addict and holds AA meetings to help out other addicted women that wanted sobriety, I found out she struggles with her marriage, her kids and her health just like the rest of us. I found out that she is a million things, snobby being not one of them,” wrote Hall.



In her post, Hall, who appeared on Big Brother Australia in 2005, revealed that the woman was intimidated by her too. “Turns out I have a confident exterior too, turns out that while sitting there hating my life without the confidence to talk to these gorgeous mums, they didn’t have the confidence to talk to me,” she shared. “They thought I was too free too relaxed, that I thought I was too cool.”

Hall went on to share that she and that mom are now the best of friends.



Her post received more than 2,000 comments. “I can’t handle this school mum stuff!!! I’m super shy and when people finally talk to me the first thing they say is Ohhh you’re actually really nice or you’re not stuck up at all . . . I can’t help that I have resting bitch face and I’m socially awkward,” wrote one mother. Added another: “We need so much more of this! Our next bestie could be a simple ‘Good morning’ away.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!