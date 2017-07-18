Three’s becoming four! Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is pregnant with the couple’s first child on Tuesday, July 18.



The soccer stud, 32, who welcomed twins Mateo and Eva in June, confirmed the news to El Mundo. When asked if he was “happy” about the new baby on the way, Ronaldo replied in Spanish, “Yes, very much.”

Rodriguez, 22, sparked pregnancy rumors on Wednesday, July 12, when she appeared in a family photo that Ronaldo shared on Instagram with her arm around her stomach — fans instantly suspected that the model was pregnant.

Big family with love ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

The Real Madrid player has been reportedly dating the fashion designer for several months. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January.

The athlete, who is also dad of Cristiano Jr., 7, also shared with El Mundo that his newborn twins are doing great. “They are precious. I am delighted,” he gushed. “I’m happy.”

Since their birth, the FIFA star has shared several photos spending time with the infants.

“Lovely moments,” the Portuguese player captioned a photo of himself and Rodriguez resting on a couch with one baby.

Lovely moments😍 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Ronaldo also shared a snapshot of himself holding Mateo, while Cristiano Jr. rocked Eva in his arms. “Blessed,” he wrote on July 4. The athlete has not revealed who the mother of his three children are.

Blessed A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

The family is currently vacationing in Ibiza during a pre-season break following the soccer star’s participation in the Confederations Cup. During the getaway, the clan has spent time aboard a yacht and dined at the island’s famed restaurant Zela.

