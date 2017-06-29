Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes Twins: Pic!

Double the love! Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo is now the dad of twins, the soccer star revealed in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 29.

“So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life,” Ronaldo, 32, captioned a heartwarming photo of himself gazing down at the baby boy and girl he held in his arms.

According to the Portuguese media outlet SIC TV, the twins are a boy named Mateo and a girl named Eva, who were born in America on June 8. Ronaldo has yet to announce his newborns’ names.

Michael Buholzer/AFP/Getty Images

The news comes hours after the FIFA award winner announced via Facebook that he was leaving the Confederations Cup in Russia early to spend quality time with his family. “I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born,” the statement read. “I’m very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.”

Ronaldo is also father to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 7. The athlete has not revealed the mother’s identity. While appearing as a guest on the Jonathan Ross Show in 2015, the sports star explained, “When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always, always going to say the truth to him [about his mother] because he deserves it, because he is my son. But I am not going to say because people want me to say.”

The athlete has reportedly been dating fashion designer Georgina Rodriguez for several months. They made their debut as a couple at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January.

