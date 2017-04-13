He couldn’t be more proud. Dakota Meyer took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 12, to share a photo of his pregnant wife, Bristol Palin, getting an ultrasound, and wrote a supersweet message as the couple awaits the arrival of their unborn daughter.

“I couldn’t ask for a better person to be the mother of my children,” the 28-year-old Marine Corps veteran captioned the pic. “She’s the most amazing woman on earth and I’m so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2 #mywifeisamazing.”

In the snap, Palin, 26 — who also shares daughter Sailor Grace, 15 months, with Meyer, and 8-year-old son Tripp with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston — lies on a bed at an Ob-Gyn’s office, smiling from ear to ear as she peers over at a sonogram image.

Courtesy of Dakota Meyer/Instagram

As previously reported, Palin, who’s due in May, revealed she and Meyer are having a girl in an adorable Instagram post on March 2. “Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗,” the third-time mom-to-be captioned an image of herself gazing lovingly at Meyer, as he holds up a sign announcing the baby’s gender. “So excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕”

The couple announced their happy baby news on December 9 in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!” they said at the time. “God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!”

