All grown up! Dannielynn Birkhead was the spitting image of her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith, at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6.

Dannielynn, 10, looked adorable in a white and pink dress topped with an eye-catching fascinator in a color palette that matched her dad Larry Birkhead's suit.

The pair also stepped out the night before the big horse race at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala in Louisville, Kentucky. Dannielynn wore a black dress, a matching jacket and heels as she attended the event with Larry, 44. She was all smiles on the red carpet and wore her hair in a half-up ponytail. Her proud dad rocked a burgundy suit jacket, a white button-down shirt, a black bowtie, black pants and black shoes.



Last year, Dannielynn was visibly shorter when she attended the famed horse race with Larry. She wore a light-green dress with a floral headband and pink shoes, matching her dad's jacket and bowtie. The two live in Kentucky and have attended the derby for the past few years.



Smith gave birth to Dannielynn in September 2006, five months before the Playboy model's death, and just three days after her son, Daniel, died of an accidental overdose at age 20. "She knows that her mom was famous and that people want to know about her," Larry said during a July 2016 interview with Steve Harvey. "It's different for my daughter because it's nothing for her to go past and see a story in the checkout stands on the cover of magazines of her mom or herself or us or whatever. And it's a little different than your normal situation, but I make it as normal as I can."



