Christina Arquette and David Arquette attend the Vintage Hollywood Wine & Food Tasting for the Ocean Park Community Center on June 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Vintage Hollywood

He's here! David Arquette and his wife, Christina, have welcomed their second child together, Us Weekly can confirm.

"David, Charlie and I are just beyond thrilled and blessed to expand our family with our precious new boy, Gus," the proud mom exclusively tells Us in a statement.

Arquette, 45, posted a photo of the newborn on his Instagram account. "Augustus Alexis Arquette || March 8, 2017 @christinaarquette," he wrote. The baby boy was given the middle name Alexis after the star's late sibling, Alexis Arquette, who died in September.



Augustus was born on Wednesday, March 8, and weighed in at 9 pounds and 4 ounces.

Arquette and the entertainment reporter announced in October that they were expecting baby No. 2. The couple welcomed son Charlie, now 2, in April 2014 and tied the knot one year later in L.A.

The Scream actor opened up about fatherhood during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show in February 2014. (He also shares daughter Coco, 12, with Courteney Cox. The exes called it quits in 2010 after 11 years of marriage.)

"[Coco] was like, 'I'm going to be fine with it as long as he worships me,'" Arquette said of his daughter's reaction before Charlie's arrival. "She actually said that."

He also spoke about coparenting with the Friends alum, 52. "She's an amazing mother and a dear friend," he said at the time. "We are great coparenters together."

