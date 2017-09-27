Buckle up! Dax Shepard says he's "old-fashioned" in his marriage with Kristen Bell — at least when they're on the road.

"I do 100 percent of the driving, but I race and I used to drive professionally," the 42-year-old exclusively tells Us Weekly. "I think she’s happy to just leave that to me."

The Bad Moms Christmas actress, 37, isn't a backseat driver either. "She doesn’t hit the phantom break pedal," he adds. "She’s been on the racetrack with me. We’ve jumped other cars in Hit and Run. She was actually in the car when we jumped two cars. She’s a baller. She doesn’t get nervous at all. She rides on the motorcycle. She’s generally a very cautious person, but when it comes to automotive stuff, she seems to trust me a great deal."

Their daughters — Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2 — are just as fearless. "They will steer the car," Shepard tells Us. "They don’t know how to operate the gas or the brake, but they’re quite good! I’ve been in parking lots where they can navigate through it. They’re good! [Delta] loses concentration pretty quickly."

Shepard recently got behind the wheel when he teamed up with Chrysler and Sesame Street to promote the new Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. The Parenthood alum is featured in the campaign, which dropped on Wednesday, September 27.

"I giggled the entire time," Shepard tells Us of starring in the video with the Two-Headed Monster and Big Bird. "I think I was more excited [than my kids]. I did not grow up in the age of Paw Patrol. They seem to be, their main obsession currently is Paw Patrol. But they do like Sesame Street quite a bit! They just met Cookie Monster and Bert and Ernie, which was pretty extraordinary."

Shepard has worked with the Sesame Street gang before. "Easily one of the great highlights of my whole acting career was shooting [with] Abby 5 years ago," he recalls. "I had a shot now to come work with Big Bird [and] I was like, 'Absolutely!' I don’t think there’s anything I wouldn’t do with Sesame Street. They’re so fun to work with. They put you immediately in a great mood."

Shepard is just as ecstatic to teach his kids certain skills when they get older. "I think what’s on my plate is mathematics and science. I think Kristen has got being a good person handled and singing and all that stuff. My job is more the mathematics and history and science," he tells Us. "But I do want them both to ride motorcycles because my greatest fear in life is that they will be attracted to someone like their dad and date a young dude with a motorcycle. The thought of my daughters on the back of some 16-year-old kids bike is the worst fear I have. But, I know if they ride themselves, they’ll never want to be passengers. This is my antidote."

