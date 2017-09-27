Derek Jeter Is 'Already a Pro' With Daughter Bella

Talk about a home run! Derek and Hannah Jeter are "over the moon" about the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"They're really enjoying spending time with Bella and raising her out of the spotlight," the insider tells Us of the couple. "This has all been very exciting for them. They're the perfect fit."



The former New York Yankees shortstop, 43, and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 27, have kept a relatively low profile since welcoming their first bundle of joy on August 17, aside from a romantic date night at the Italian restaurant Carbone in New York City earlier this month. They began dating in 2012 and married in July 2016.

Prior to his relationship with Hannah, Derek was linked to Mariah Carey, Vanessa Minnillo (now Lachey), Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly. "Derek really settled down after meeting Hannah and welcoming his little girl," the source tells Us.

And the 14-time MLB All-Star is adjusting well to fatherhood. "He's already a pro with Bella and has been so hands-on with her since the day she was born," the insider adds. "It's really sweet."

Derek and Hannah want nothing but the best for their daughter and potential future children. "We want our kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible," the 5-foot-9 model wrote in a blog post on her hubby's website, The Players' Tribune, in February after announcing her pregnancy. "They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people. We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

