Did Duchess Kate Tease Her Third Pregnancy Weeks Ago?

A royal secret? Duchess Kate may have hinted that she and Prince William were expecting a third child weeks before Kensington Palace confirmed the happy news on Monday, September 4.

During their recent trip to Poland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 35, were given newborn baby gifts from a crowd.

"We will just have to have more babies!" Duchess Kate told Prince William as she laughed. The pair are already parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Duchess Kate is due sometime next year. She had to cancel a scheduled engagement on Monday because she is suffering from the same condition that she had during her first two pregnancies, hyperemesis gravidarum.

"Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace shared in a statement posted to social media on Monday. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

That includes Prince Harry. "Fantastic!" he told a reporter after news broke. "Great! Very, very happy for them!"

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Duchess Kate hopes to be pregnant at the same time as her younger sister, Pippa Middleton. “She wanted another almost since giving birth,” a source previously told Us of Duchess Kate. “Now is definitely that time. They would love to be pregnant soon.”

Pippa, 33, and her husband, James Matthews, 42, meanwhile, “are currently trying for a baby.” The couple tied the knot at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, in the U.K., in May.



