People Think Mark Zuckerberg Posted This Detailed Ad for a Nanny 

A San Francisco-based family is searching for a Mandarin-speaking nanny (salary: $130,000 a year with health benefits!) and people are wondering if it’s Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

According to parenting website Mommyish, the ad was posted to Indeed.com but has since been removed.

“A young, entrepreneurial family with several businesses and philanthropic interests is looking to hire a nanny to provide a safe, caring, nursing and stimulating environment in which a child can develop. This busy family is constantly on the go and has multiple residences," the ad reads. "The existing household and family support staff work extraordinary well together — they rely on and help each other resulting in a strong team. The current team includes a Managing Director, Household Operations Manager, Executive and Personal Assistants, Chefs, Nannies, an Executive Housekeeper, Housekeepers, Facilities/Maintenance Staff, and Security.”

The ad states that the person must have three years experience, basic medical training and be fluent in Mandarin. While the caretaker will expected to work from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for five consecutive days, they will get the next five off.

Per Mommyish, the ad is trending on Chinese social media, with users speculating that Zuckerberg and Chan are behind the posting. Zuckerberg is fluent Mandarin. Chan, a licensed pediatrician and teacher, speaks English, Spanish and Cantonese.

Zuckerberg and Chan are parents of daughters Max, 21 months, and August, who was fittingly born in August. The New York Post reported in 2016 that they have 16 bodyguards protecting their home and its inhabitants at all times.

Zuckerberg did not respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.

