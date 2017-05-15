Ringing in the holiday together! Drew Barrymore snapped a cute selfie with her ex-husband Will Kopelman while celebrating Mother's Day over the weekend.



"Mother's Day. Father is awesome and we have happy unorthodox union. And let's honor the dad's today too. #HAPPYMOTHERSDAY," Barrymore, 42, captioned the Instagram pic.

The Santa Clarita Diet actress and Kopelman began dating in February 2011 and are parents of daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, 3. In July 2016, Barrymore reportedly filed for divorce three months after announcing their split.

In February, the former child star opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about coparenting with Kopelman. "It really is about the tone you set, and you can talk until you're blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is just, I think, what's making everything feel safe for my kids," she said on DeGeneres' talk show. "And that's really the intention I had as a parent — how do my kids have this incredible sense of, like, freedom inside their heart, because they know I've got them and their dad's got them and the [rest of their family]."

Barrymore still considers her former in-laws her family. On Sunday, she also posted a pic with Kopelman's mom, Coco, and sister, Jill.

"I got two families," she added to DeGeneres, 59, on February 2. "I went from, like, zero to two and it's a miracle and a blessing, and we do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too and sometimes, again, the road is different than what you tried to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out and figure it out with grace."

Barrymore also spent Mother's Day with her formerly estranged mom, Jaid. The Never Been Kissed star, who became legally emancipated from Jaid at age 14, revealed in her 2015 memoir, Wildflower, that she financially supports Jaid.



