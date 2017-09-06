Duchess Kate Is 11 Weeks Pregnant: 'Everyone Is Ecstatic'

The secret is out! Duchess Kate is 11 weeks into her third pregnancy, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Kate, 35, found out approximately five weeks ago that she and Prince William are expecting their third bundle of joy, the insider reveals. The royal couple initially planned to keep the pregnancy under wraps for a couple more weeks, but were forced to go public sooner because Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the same acute morning sickness she experienced while pregnant with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

"They've known for a while and didn't particularly want to announce it before the 12-week mark, but due to having to cancel an engagement on Monday, they thought it was best to be honest about the situation," the source tells Us. "The same thing happened before. She suffers terribly in these early weeks, but she has a great medical team and a fantastic support system."

The Berkshire, England, native has the support of her doctors, who are visiting her every day at Kensington Palace, as well as her family and friends. "Everyone is ecstatic for them," the insider adds. "Will and Kate have wanted a third since the end of last year."

Kensington Palace announced Kate's pregnancy in a statement on Monday, September 4: "Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

Prince Harry and William are excited, too. "Fantastic! Great! Very, very happy for them," Harry, 32, told a reporter on Monday. Meanwhile, William, 35, broke his silence at a conference in Oxford, England, on Tuesday, September 5. "It's very good news," he gushed. "There's not much sleep going on at the moment."

