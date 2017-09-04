The royal family is growing! Duchess Kate is pregnant and expecting again with Prince William, Kensington Palace revealed in a surprise announcement Monday, September 4.

"Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement to CNN. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

The statement, according to CNN, also added that 35-year-old Duchess Kate is again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, better known as acute morning sickness, forcing her to cancel plans to attend an event in London on Monday morning. Her condition was so severe while she was pregnant with Prince George, now 4, that she spent three days in the hospital receiving treatment. The duke and duchess are also parents of Princess Charlotte, 2.

The news comes as the young royal family prepares for an exciting milestone. Prince George is set to begin his first day of school on Thursday, September 7, at Thomas's Battersea in south London. Prince William and Duchess Kate, who married in 2011, are expected to be accompanying their son to school, where they will be met by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem. She will then escort the royals to the little prince's reception classroom.

