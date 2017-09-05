Her tiny dancer has arrived! Dancing With the Stars’ Anna Trebunskaya welcomed a baby boy, Kaspyan, with boyfriend Nevin Millan, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

"Nevin and I would like to announce the birth of our beautiful, healthy baby boy, Kaspyan Millan,” Trebunskaya, 36, tells Us. "He was born Saturday, September 2, 2017, over the Labor Day weekend at our home via water birth. Mama, baby, and family are all doing great. We couldn't have asked for a more perfect birth experience. We are all so excited to get to know the new addition to our family and so grateful and blessed for this lovely gift!”

Kaspyan weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long, the couple revealed.

Trebunskaya, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Amalya with Millan, announced she was pregnant and expanding her family in March. She shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Millan holding up a positive ClearBlue pregnancy test. “Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family!” she captioned the pic. “Amalya is going to be a big sister!”



The 11-time DWTS competitor enjoyed a tea party-themed baby shower luncheon last month. Her mom, Irina, hosted the event at the star’s dance studio, You Can Dance, in Hermosa Beach, California. The fete, which was inspired by Trebunskaya’s extensive tea cup collection, included gluten-free treats and a diaper decorating station.

Trebunskaya previously told Us Weekly that her daughter couldn’t wait to be a big sister. “The most excited is my daughter. She keeps saying, ‘It’s too long mom,’ nine months — that’s a third of her life!” she told Us.

She added that her husband was so happy to be expecting a son. “Nevin is excited to have another man, another little guy in the house, he can’t wait to take him to sporting events and sport games and all of that boy stuff,” she gushed. "We’re all so thrilled."

