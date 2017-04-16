Elizabeth Smart shared the first photo of her newborn baby boy on Sunday, April 16, after welcoming her second child earlier this month.



"These two make my Easter perfect! #soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages," she captioned the sweet pic, which shows the baby being cuddled by Smart and husband Matthew Gilmour's daughter, Chloe, 2.

These two make my Easter perfect! 🐣 #soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Smart announced on Instagram in October 2016 that she was expecting a second bundle of joy. "Happy Halloween! Working on adding another skeleton to our little clan. #babynumber2 #dueinapril," she captioned a photo of herself, Gilmour and Chloe trick-or-treating in matching skeleton costumes.

Happy Halloween! Working on adding another skeleton to our little clan. #babynumber2 #dueinapril #happyhalloween #toomuchcandy #trickortreat A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:13pm PDT

A month later, the child safety activist shared an ultrasound on Instagram to reveal the sex of her baby. "Excited to announce we're having a boy! #itsaboy #aprilbaby," she gushed.



Excited to announce we're having a boy!🍼🍼🍼💙💙💙 #itsaboy #aprilbaby A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:50pm PST

Smart made headlines around the world when she was abducted from her family's home in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the age of 14 in June 2002. She was held captive by Brian David Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee, for nine months until she was rescued by police in March 2003 after being spotted on a street in Sandy, Utah.



Smart has since lived a relatively quiet life. She studied music performance at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, wrote a memoir titled My Story and continues to work as an advocate for victims of abuse. She married Gilmour in February 2012.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!