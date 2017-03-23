Mushy Meredith! Ellen Pompeo gushed about her 5-month-old son, Eli, as well as her baby nurse, Jackie, during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, March 23. Watch the video above!

The actress' rep confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly in December that Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, welcomed their third child together.

"[He's] so cute," the Grey's Anatomy star told DeGeneres, 59. "He is the sweetest thing ever. So adorable."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Pompeo, 47, and the music producer tied the knot in November 2007 and are already parents of daughters Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2. (Pompeo gave birth to Stella in 2009 and Sienna arrived via surrogate five years later.)

Pompeo, who has starred on Shonda Rhimes' medical drama since its 2005 debut, revealed that Eli is now sleeping through the night. "I have the most fantastic baby nurse, Jackie. She helps me," she said on Thursday. "I would be nowhere without her because I work long days and I need help caring for him. And she's got my back — and his."

DeGeneres quipped, "I need a baby nurse for me to sleep all night!"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!