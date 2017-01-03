Eva Amurri Martino has been forced to respond to “cruel” critics who chastised her for sharing her story of how her baby boy had his skull cracked.

The devastated daughter of Susan Sarandon bravely revealed she’s battling with depression after her infant son, Major, fell from the lap of a night nurse when she fell asleep. But as well as an outpouring of love, she also received criticism.

“To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time- I'm not going to justify myself to you,” she wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of her cradling her 10-week-old son on Monday, January 2. “But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment.”



The mom-of-two, 31, also thanked those who did offer kind words and support.



“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has reached out with words of comfort or to share their own stories the past 24 hours,” the Undateable star wrote. “It is so moving to know there are so many of you who are wishing our sweet boy well, and who are rooting us on as a family. I'd like to say one thing, which is that Parenthood is not a competition. Nobody gets an award at the end of all of it for doing it the best or most perfect way. All that matters is how we make our children feel, how we feel about them, and how we feel about ourselves as parents.”



In her initial post on her website www.happilyevaafter.com she admitted that despite Major making a full recovery from the injury that landed him in hospital for two days, she bore a tremendous amount of guilt over it.



Martino, who is married to soccer commentator Kyle Martino, admitted to being “in an emotionally bad place” and feeling “depleted and anxious.”



She also believes she is suffering from some form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder like to Postnatal Depression.

