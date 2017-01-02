Eva Amurri Martino has revealed her baby boy, Major, suffered a cracked skull after a night nurse dropped him.

The actress daughter of Susan Sarandon opened up about the traumatic ordeal in an emotional entry she posted on her website, www.happilyevaafter.com, on New Year’s Day.

Martino described how her little boy cracked his head on the wooden floor a few days after Thanksgiving, when a nurse caring for him fell asleep with him on her lap.



The mom-of-two also bravely lifted the lid on her emotionally fragile state, revealing she fears she’s suffering from some form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder linked to Postpartum Depression.



“A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor,” the Undateable star, who is married to soccer commentator Kyle Martino wrote.

“Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams. He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement.”



Thankfully Major - now two and a half months old - is “completely fine” and “hitting milestones” but she’s riddled with guilt.



“The guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy,” she wrote. “It’s nearly impossible for me to trust anyone but myself to take care of Major now.”

“Even though I finally made peace with the fact that this freak accident could not have been avoided by me, it has continued to effect me to my core and in all aspects of my daily life.”



Martino, 31, also has a daughter, Marlowe Mae, two, and says she’s become severely anxious about her safety too.

Martin admits she’s “in an emotionally bad place” and feeling “depleted and anxious,” but hopes by sharing her feelings, and with the support of her husband and a therapist, she will get through it.

“With open arms, I welcome 2017 as the year I learn to forgive a little deeper, to let go a little more easily, to accept some things I cannot change and to love myself a lot more unconditionally,” she concluded. “To anybody else who is suffering from similar feelings or challenges, no matter the cause– I am with you in this. Let’s get better. It’s time.”

In August 2015 she shared the sad news that she had suffered a miscarriage at nine-weeks. She feared she wouldn’t be able to conceive again, but thankfully got pregnant with Major.

