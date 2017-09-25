He's getting so big! Fergie had an adorable "date night" with her 4-year-old son Axl Jack while she was in NYC on Sunday, September 24.



"Seeing @aladdin," the singer, 42, captioned a Twitter video of Axl touching some of the Broadway props backstage.



Later that day, the mother-son duo attended the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets football game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Mommy and me at the game today. GO @MiamiDolphins," Fergie wrote, along with a photo of the pair in their suite.



Earlier this month, Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced that they had split after eight years of marriage. "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the former couple told Us Weekly in a statement on September 14. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Mommy and me at the game today. GO @MiamiDolphins 🐬🐬 pic.twitter.com/rJiIsZhXIX — Fergie (@Fergie) September 24, 2017

An insider told Us that Duhamel, 44, moved out in the spring. "They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work," the source said.



The source added that "they were trying to have another baby as of last year," but "they are still very friendly and get along."

