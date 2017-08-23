Sarah Stage is eight months pregnant with six-pack abs. And though the model doesn’t appear to have gained an ounce — she wants her 2.3 million Instagram followers to know that most certainly isn’t the case. Stage revealed on Tuesday, August 22, she’s added 18 pounds to her 5-foot-8 frame, putting her current weight at 137.

#31weeks 👶🏻 baby is kicking like crazy !! A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

That same day, the 33-year-old mom of James Hunter, 2, showed off her unbelievable body in a white bikini. Stage captioned the image: “#31weeks 👶🏻 baby is kicking like crazy!!”

Courtesy Sarah Stage/Instagram

As usual, Stage’s post was flooded with comments ranging from “beautiful!” to “quit lying you ain’t pregnant.”

Stage, who is expecting her second child, another boy mid-October, recently blasted trolls for saying she shouldn’t be working out. “Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do,” she wrote in an Instagram post published August 15. “While I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first.”

The L.A.-based social media star is no stranger to bump controversy. She skyrocketed to stardom in 2015 for her washboard abs and tiny baby bump.

But Stage refuses to let the criticism ruin her glow. “It gets exhausting but I”m determined to stay positive,” she told Us Weekly in July. “I have so many amazing comments and 99 percent of them are always encouraging and supportive.”



