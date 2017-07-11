Courtesy NikkI Rees/Instagram

Nikki Rees is using Instagram to spread an empowering message about weight and body image. The British mom, who embarked on a fitness journey in May 2015, went viral two years later when she posted a dramatic side-by-side transformation photo and revealed that she still weighs the same: 138 pounds.

Now Rees, 36, is back in the news after sharing her diet “secret” with her 251,000 followers.

“I still eat cake more days than not . . . I still drink Prosecco, I still can’t seem to resist stealing snacks from the kids’ junk food cupboard,” Rees wrote on June 27. In the accompanying side-by-side images, she is seen at age 34 and at age 36. Her weight is 138 pounds in both, but at 36 she has six-pack abs and her muscles are noticeably more defined.

Rees went on to explain that two years ago, gorging on foods such as pizza and fries would send her into a downward spiral and fuel her excuses to quit exercising. “Now these same foods (and my passion for them) fuel my ambition to condition my body,” she continued. “If a day happens where I binge eat cake and a tub of water . . . I leave it at just that . . . a day that happened. It doesn’t derail my goals like it used to. I don’t see it as a reason to give up.”

The mom of Charlie, 12, and Maddie, 2, signed off with an inspirational message: “On those days when it all goes horribly wrong . . . as it inevitably will . . . just remove your face from the tub of butter . . . replace the lid and continue on exactly as you were . . . motivated, goal oriented and #healthyAF.”



The 5-foot-7 Rees began Kayla Itsines’ Bikini Body Guides program shortly after giving birth to her daughter.

“Four months after the baby arrived, I visited my sister in London for her birthday. We had planned a big night out to celebrate and I remember convincing myself that if I could squeeze my postpartum body into a tight dress. I would be able to feel good about myself,” Rees tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I did everything I thought would help. I got a spray tan, I painted my nails, I blew out my hair and armed myself with a pair of super-strength control Spanx.”

Only the evening didn’t go according to plan. “My tummy forced its way over the top of my Spanx, which had rolled down, and I was literally bulging through the midsection of my too-tight dress,” Rees tells Us. “I felt so terrible about myself that I refused to take off my coat and sat through the whole dinner with my arms wrapped tightly over my stomach.”

That night, Rees decided she would change her life. “I posted my first fitness Instagram the very next day,” she says. “And I’ve been posting every day since.”

