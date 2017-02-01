Before there was Blue! Beyoncé broke the internet on Wednesday, February 1, when she shared via Instagram that she’s pregnant with twins. In honor of the mega announcement, Us Weekly is flashing back to 2011, when the superstar singer announced her first pregnancy by stepping out with a baby bump at the MTV Video Music Awards. Watch the epic moment in the video above.

The “Sorry” songstress, now 35, walked the red carpet at L.A.’s Nokia Theater in a stunning red-orange Lanvin gown and made it clear she was pregnant by cradling her bump for photos. Without saying a word, she seemingly confirmed that she was expecting her first child with husband Jay Z.



Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Inside the show, the pop diva addressed the crowd before her performance of “Love on Top,” saying, “Tonight I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside of me.” At the end of the song, she dropped the mic, unbuttoned her purple sequined blazer and started rubbing her belly.

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

Beyoncé later told Harper’s Bazaar that the red carpet reveal was not a spur-of-the-moment decision. “I put a lot of thought into how I wanted to unveil it. It was important to me that I was able to do it myself,” she told the magazine. “I was extremely nervous. It was the toughest red carpet I ever did … I decided to say nothing and proudly show my baby bump. I felt it was more powerful to see the love and enthusiasm as opposed to saying anything.”



She gave birth to her daughter, Blue Ivy, on January 7, 2012. Now the “Formation” singer and the hip-hop mogul, 47, are adding twins to their family. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé captioned a shot of herself clad in lingerie and holding her bare bump. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”



