Freshly Picked Baby Shoes Launches Baby Oxfords

There’s a reason celeb moms Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Wilde stockpile Freshly Picked shoes for their little ones: They require zero lacing and actually stay on baby feet thanks to an innovative elastic opening. But that’s not all. The footwear is 100 percent leather and comes in a range of styles including moccasins, sandals, Mary Jane and as of today — the preppy Oxford!

“This is a completely different look for us,” Freshly Picked founder and CEO Susan Petersen tells Us Weekly, adding that she was inspired by gender-neutral fashion. “I love the menswear trend for both sexes.”

The oxfords are available in sizes 1 through 5 for babies around 6 weeks old to 2 and a half years and retail for $60. They come in two color choices including light golden brown and rustic black. Just like the line’s popular moccasins, the bootlike oxford comes complete with a pull-tab in the back to help parents slide tiny feet into the shoe.

“When we asked moms about their biggest problems with lace-up dress shoes, they said that they loved the look of laces, but current shoes constantly come untied and just right fall off,” Petersen said in a press release. “Freshly Picked Oxfords’ elastic laces solve that problem.”

