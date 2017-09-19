Funny Mom Sums Up Differences Between First and Third Pregnancies

There’s a reason Esther Anderson’s Facebook video “1st Pregnancy vs. the REST” is going viral: It’s comedy gold. The clip, which was published on Friday, September 15, has been viewed nearly 3 million times so far.

Anderson, who blogs at Story of This Life, is mom of Ellia, 3, and Tessa, 18 months. The 32-year-old and her husband, Thad, are expecting their third girl in January. The first time around, Anderson, who lives in Rochester, New York, organized the baby’s closet by color and kept a detailed “baby pregnancy journey book.” This time around? Anderson can barely remember how many weeks along she is.

The three-minute video switches between a glowing first-timer in a pristine pink nursery and a disheveled pregnant mom with two little ones scrambling around a messy living room. In the first pregnancy Anderson is ready with a fancy crib that converts into a 12 different styles, while third pregnancy Anderson tells the camera: “We’re running out of space upstairs so I think we’re just going to put her in the pack ’n play downstairs.”

“This video was an easy one for me to script because it’s me!” Anderson tells Us, adding that one thing has been consistent with all her pregnancies. “I think we can all agree that the anticipation of meeting each precious life is just as high for each pregnancy. Meeting each of my girls has been the best day ever, every time. And I just can’t wait for my next best day when this one comes.”

Watch the video above!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.