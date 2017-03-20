Gal Gadot and Yaron Versano arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2017. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Wonder baby! Gal Gadot announced on Instagram on Monday, March 20, that she gave birth to a daughter named Maya. The Wonder Woman actress and her husband, Yaron Versano, are also the parents of 5-year-old daughter Alma.

"And then we were four... She is here, Maya," Gadot, 31, captioned a black-and-white photo of herself, Versano and Alma. In the shot, Alma pushes her newborn sister in a stroller with a pair of balloons attached to it as the family appears to leave the hospital. It is unclear exactly when Gadot gave birth.

"I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull [sic]," the Justice League actress added.



And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Gadot announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in November 2016, writing, "So excited to share this wonder with you... #mommyforthesecondtime." Since then, she has continued to promote her upcoming superhero film (which hits theaters on June 2) and even presented an award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in January.



In the days leading up to Maya's birth, the Israeli actress shared a makeup-free picture of herself on Instagram alongside a sweet caption reflecting on her pregnancy. "With the daily routine of life, family and work I'm distracted all day long," she wrote. "Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I'm 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.. could not be more grateful to the universe."

And now, she's a supermom of two. Last year, Gadot told Entertainment Weekly how excited she was to set a good example on-screen for her daughter Alma by picking up Wonder Woman's lasso. "Most of the movies, the men are in charge, the men are the most powerful ones. You've had Superman and Batman and everyone, but Wonder Woman was never there," she told the outlet. "I'm so happy when she grows up she's going to see a female figure she can be inspired by."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!