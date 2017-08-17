Next to announcing “We’re having a boy!” this is the easiest — and cutest — way to broadcast the sex of your baby.



Bump It Up Maternity offers a magic sequined T-shirt for those who can’t be bothered with confetti-filled balloons or elaborate cakes. Here’s how it works: Brush your hand across the glittery heart one way to reveal if it’s a boy and the other way if it’s a girl (you can also play games and confuse people by changing it throughout the day!)

Available in one color — gray — the polyester and viscose blend shirt retails for $34. Because Bump It Up Maternity is a plus-size line, the top starts at size 14.

