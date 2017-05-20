Stealing the show! All eyes were on Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews on Saturday, May 20.

The royal toddlers arrived at the much-anticipated ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, with their mother, Duchess Kate. Prince William and Prince Harry were also in attendance.

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, looked adorable in outfits designed by Pepa & Co. George, who served as a page boy, wore an ivory, double-breasted shirt with olive pants and a matching cummerbund. Bridesmaid Charlotte donned an ivory dress with a light pink sash, tights and a floral headband.

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

"It was truly an honor to be part of this project and I was excited to take on the commission for all bridesmaid and page boy outfits," Pepa & Co. founder Peta Gonzalez said in a statement to Us Weekly. "We have such fond memories of designing these bespoke garments for the children who all look so adorable and cute in their outfits."

Pippa, 33, and Matthews, 41, announced their engagement in July 2016. They tied the knot in front of approximately 200 of their closest friends and family members on Saturday morning before heading to Michael and Carole Middleton's 18-acre Buckleberry home for the reception.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!