Ginger Zee is pregnant again! The Good Morning America chief meteorologist announced on Monday, August 14, that she's expecting her second child with her husband, Ben Aaron.

Zee, 36, made the announcement during the weather forecast on the ABC morning show, revealing that she's expecting a baby boy in February 2018. "Another baby, another boy!" she said after hugging anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

"I feel good!" she continued. "Five months left. [My belly is] gonna get big. That's why I had to tell everybody because it's already happening."

Zee and Aaron, 35, are already the parents of son Adrian, who will turn 2 in December. "Adrian is very excited," Zee gushed.

The ABC News star also shared the news on social media, posting two adorable snaps of her little boy holding an ultrasound picture. "Adrian is already asking to hold his little brother," she wrote on Twitter and Instagram, adding three blue heart emojis.

Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙new baby boy coming February 2018! A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Zee and Aaron tied the knot in her home state of Michigan in June 2014.



The Dancing With the Stars alum, who finished in third place with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy on season 22 in 2016, previously opened up about being a role model for new mothers. "I think there's a lot of new moms out there that are going, 'I don't know if I can do that,' but I think hopefully being a role model will [help]," she told the Chicago Tribune in March 2016.

"Women get asked that all the time. 'How are you gonna do it all?'" she continued. "It's just underlying. We're just doing it. There isn't a question of 'How are you gonna do it?'"



