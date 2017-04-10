So cute! Halle Berry shared a rare photo of her son, Maceo Martinez, on Instagram on Thursday, April 6.

Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"When you find a pair of pj's that rock your world," the Oscar winner, 50, captioned the sweet shot of the 3-year-old dressed in rumpled white pajamas and looking out at the ocean through a window. The serene image was taken from behind and does not show the boy's face.

Berry has always been careful to protect her children's privacy. On the rare occasion that she does share pictures of Maceo or her 9-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, she makes sure to obscure their faces.



Last October, the Kidnap actress fired back at an Instagram troll who criticized her for cropping her kids' faces out of a photo. "I've noticed you have said this several times now so let me be clear — I'm not at all ashamed of my children," she wrote. "I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children."

She continued, "It's my belief, and I'm not criticizing others who have different beliefs, that it's my job as their mother to protect their privacy as best I can. When they grow and they're of age and they want to share their images on the internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me? Have a beautiful day."



Berry shares Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez and Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. She was also previously married to former baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benet.

