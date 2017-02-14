Her best accessory! Hannah Davis debuted her baby bump in NYC on Tuesday, February 14, just one day after announcing that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Derek Jeter.

The model, 26, stepped out to promote the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which she shot in Mexico around the time that she found out she was pregnant. She wore a dark Wolford top, Dorothee Schumacher coat, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a tight black leather skirt.



Davis opened up about pregnancy cravings during the press day. "I don't eat meat, but now I crave beef jerky all the time, which is kind of interesting," the St. Thomas native told Extra. "I like a lot of gummies, like candy and stuff like that … anything salty, sweet."

Davis, who married the former New York Yankees captain in July 2016, hasn't decided on a name just yet. "I think I hate everything, so I’m not there yet. Maybe towards the end I’ll get there, but for now I’m not brainstorming. I'm just trying to keep healthy and not sick," she explained.

"I want a team," she added to Extra. "Let’s just get through one and we’ll see how I feel … a couple maybe, three or four."

On Monday, the mom-to-be revealed that Jeter, 42, is already set on a name for their baby girl. "Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him," she wrote on his website, The Players' Tribune.

