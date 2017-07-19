Baby on board! Hannah Simone flaunted her blossoming baby bump while enjoying an outing with husband Jesse Giddings on Tuesday, July 18, in Beverly Hills.

The New Girl star, 36, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child together, kept it casual in a gray knit duster and black leggings, while Giddings, 32, sported a white baseball cap and sunglasses. The actress caressed her growing belly with one hand and held her iPhone with another, while the Canadian TV personality held a cup of coffee.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in April, the private pair — they have yet to officially confirm their relationship and pregnancy — tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in July 2016. However, they’ve hinted at their relationship through social media over the years.

In December 2015, the photographer took to Instagram to gush about the former model. “Congratulations to the most beautiful, talented, fascinating, badass girl I know,” he captioned a photo of the Fox sitcom star, congratulating her for shooting the 100th episode of New Girl.

Simone doted on the dad-to-be in a recent Instagram post. “Canada is the best because HELLO hot boys and butter chicken poutine on a patio,” she wrote alongside a photo of Giddings.

Canada is the best because HELLO hot boys and butter chicken poutine on a patio. #happycanadaday 🇨🇦🇨🇦 @jessegiddings A post shared by Hannah Simone (@therealhannahsimone) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

The low-key duo has yet to confirm their baby’s gender and due date.



