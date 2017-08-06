Haylie Duff: What’s in My Lunch Box?

For Haylie Duff’s 2-year-old daughter, Ryan, lessons started before her first day of preschool. The Little Moon Society designer, 32, had her tyke practice opening her Yumbox “because I won’t be there.” Still, The Real Girl’s Kitchen author intends to take pains to make it feel like she is: Before her first day in early August, “We’re going to decorate the front with paint pens so she feels that this is her special thing.” Duff, engaged to apparel company owner Matt Rosenberg, shares what she plans to put inside.



Rollin’ In It

“Ryan loves this thing we do called turkey sushi. I smear Babybel cheese across a tortilla. I’ve also used cream cheese or hummus. Then I roll up turkey into it and cut it up so it looks like pieces of sushi. That’s my plan of attack for the first day of school.”

Refined Palate

“You’re going to laugh, but she loves okra. I use tomatoes, garlic and onion, then stew it down. She’ll eat an entire bowl!”

Turn Up the Beet

“She loves roasted beets, so I’ll dice them. It’s great because they’re kind of sweet. I can’t believe I still trick her into eating that!”



Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Family Mementos

“I’m saving notes until she can read them, but at her preschool, they have us make a picture album of her favorite people. If she gets lonely, it will be in her cubby. It’s so cute.”

