Peek Inside Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Baby Shower

Ready or not, here he comes! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt gathered friends and family on Saturday, September 9, at Venice, California's 800MAIN to celebrate their baby boy's October arrival. (Prior engagements unfortunately meant fellow Hills alums Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge had to RSVP no.) "It was so nice to bring together newer friends, old friends and family," Montag tells Us Weekly exclusively. "I was on cloud nine." (Get a closer look with the video above and see all the exclusive pictures of Montag and Pratt's baby shower.)

A fitting sentiment for the "Heaven Sent" themed party dreamed up by Beijos Events. The mom-to-be, 30, shared that she and her husband, 34, had been "praying for this baby for years" and wanted to reflect that in the soft blue-and-white decor and lush arrangements by MV Florals. Guests dined on a selection of salads, sweets and mocktails from Colette's Catering and Events.

Juan Rico/BACKGRID

There was also a more unexpected element to the shower: a pair of massive amethyst geodes. Crystal enthusiast Pratt has encouraged his wife to have them in the birthing room. She explains, "They represent spiritual protection, health and a higher realm of love and light and all that! Spencer just wants good intentions."

Though her own mom planned a slew of games, Montag and pals "ended up talking and having fun" and snapping pictures in the on-site photo booth. Pratt stopped by toward the end of the bash to say hello — and show off the tie-dyed shirts he and his nephew, Grant, both happened to be sporting that day. "This was his first time babysitting for his sister," notes Montag. "I should have known babysitter Spencer would have them showing up matching."

Juan Rico/BACKGRID

Aside from receiving loads of gear, including baby Gucci shoes and "lots of cute outfits," the spouses of eight years have been the recipients of some valuable parenting advice. "Kristin said you can read all the books and get all the advice from people, but there is no set of rules," shares Montag. "There’s no cookie-cutter formula to have a baby; she had to figure it out differently with her kids." Others have encouraged them to take time to nurture their marriage and "not just get lost in the baby."

All good tips she plans to heed.

