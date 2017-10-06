Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have asked The Hills alum Jen Bunney to be one of their son's godparents. The new mom revealed the news in an Instagram Story on Thursday, October 5.

"Cheers, I have one of Gunner's godmothers here, Jen Bunney!" Montag, 31, said in a video.

Bunney, with a glass of wine in hand, added: "We're celebrating Gunner. He's the best baby ever. We love him so much!"

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this week that Montag and Pratt, 34, welcomed their first child together. Gunner Stone was born on Sunday, October 1, and arrived at 3:06 p.m. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

"We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy," Montag exclusively told Us in a statement at the time. "It was the hardest and most rewarding experience."

Montag and Pratt tied the knot in 2009. Us exclusively revealed in April that she was pregnant. "The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread," Pratt recalled to Us on when they first found out. Montag gushed: "I started crying, and he embraced me."

Things have definitely changed since becoming a family of three. On Thursday night, the new dad joked via Twitter: "Sleep what’s that."

