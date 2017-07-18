A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Heidi Montag is six months pregnant and sharing an update: she’s gained 25 pounds so far!

The 30-year-old reality star, who’s expecting a son, went for a doctor’s appointment on Monday, July 17, and shared the experience on her Snapchat. “So excited to see my little baby today,” Montag said as she checked in for her ultrasound and glucose test.

Courtesy Heidi Montag/Snapchat

It seems the former Hills star was surprised when she stepped on the scale. “I’ve already gained 25 pounds!” she exclaimed. “I mean, no big deal, right? Just three more months to go at 4 pounds a month.”

"So I'll only gain about 40 pounds or so, some women gain 25,” Montag, who is due Oct. 19, continued. “I think I over ate."

Her husband, Spencer Pratt, was also on hand for the doctor’s appointment, and could be seen in a Snapchat video as Montag had her ultrasound done. “Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” the 33-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively in an April interview. “She has planned for and thought about this.”



Karwai Tang/WireImage

The parents-to-be have been married since they eloped in November 2008. They also had a traditional church ceremony in April 2009. This will be their first child together.

