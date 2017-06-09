Heidi Montag Shares First Picture of Baby-to-Be: ‘My Angel’

There he is! Heidi Montag shared a photo of her baby-to-be on Snapchat on Friday, June 9. The Hills alum, 30, captioned the snap, “My angel.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the MTV alum was pregnant in April. Last month, Montag confirmed to Us that she and husband Spencer Pratt are expecting a baby boy.

“I ran into the room and said, ‘It’s the doctor’s office!’ ” Montag told Us of getting the all-important call and running in to tell her husband. “The doctor said, ‘It’s a boy!’ I started screaming. It was in my heart to have a boy. I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.’”

John Parra/Getty Images

Although Montag wanted a boy first, she also definitely wants a daughter too.

“I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son. I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son,” she told Us. “I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer, since he and his dad are so close.”

Courtesy Heidi Montag/Snapchat

Montag, who is due in October, tied the knot to Pratt in April 2009 after documenting their relationship on the hit MTV show The Hills.

Their happy news came on the heels of the Hills baby boom. As fans are well aware, Montag's former costars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port are also pregnant.

“Kristin [Cavallari] and Audrina [Patridge] both reached out and said congratulations,” Montag told Us. “I’ve actually been in touch with both of them for a while now. And I obviously asked both of them for advice. Kristin sent me a whole list of baby things you need in the first few months, which has been really helpful.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!