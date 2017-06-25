Heidi Montag/Instagram

Glowing and growing! Heidi Montag showed off her adorable baby bump in two Instagram pictures while visiting her hometown of Crested Butte, Colorado, on Saturday, June 24.

The former Hills star is six months pregnant with her first child with husband Spencer Pratt, and grinned as she cradled her baby bump while posing with her mother, Darlene Egelhoff. They have come a long way since starring on The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition, where they worked to repair their fractured relationship. As Hills fans will remember, Montag temporarily cut ties with her mom after Egelhoff criticized her daughter for undergoing several extreme plastic surgery procedures in 2010.

Montag captioned the happy snap, “Ok top of the world with my mama!”

Heidi Montag/Instagram

Proud papa Pratt smiled as he stood beside his wife and lovingly held her bump in another picture. The 30-year-old captioned it, “So happy to be home!” with the hashtag #6monthspregnant.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed in April, the reality TV stars are having a boy, who is due October 19.

In an interview with Us in May, Montag confessed she had been hoping for a boy and “screamed” when the doctor told her the news over the phone. She said she can’t wait to meet her son, telling Us, “I’m really excited for his personality and his little smile.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!