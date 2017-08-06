Heidi Montag Shows Off Her Huge Baby Bump in New Pic

Counting down the weeks. Heidi Montag showed off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram pic on Saturday, August 5.

In the photo, the mom-to-be, 30, wears a fitted gray dress and a pale blue J. Dosi jacket as she stands in profile. The Hills alum hashtagged the pic #7monthspregnant.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Montag is expecting her first child with husband Spencer Pratt. The couple told Us exclusively in May that they are expecting a baby boy.



💙 this jacket @jdosi ! #7monthspregnant A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

“It was in my heart to have a boy,” the reality TV star told Us at the time. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.’”

“I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son,” she added. “I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close.

Montag revealed last month that she’s already gained 25 pounds. “I mean, no big deal right?” she said in a Snapchat video on July 17. “Just three more months to go at 4 pounds a month.”

“So I’ll only gain about 40 pounds or so, some women gain 25,” Montag, who is due October 19, added. “I think I over ate.”

While she may be eating for two, Montag — who recently enjoyed a babymoon in Hawaii with Pratt, 33 — is also making sure she remains strong and healthy. The expectant star showed off her bare baby bump as she worked out on Tuesday, August 1.

