The rest of this baby’s life is still unwritten! The Hills alum Frankie Delgado welcomed a baby boy with wife Jennifer Delgado on Friday, December 16.



Naturally, the proud dad and former reality star, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 18, to share an adorable first few snaps of his little guy. In his first heartwarming post, Frankie — who also shares 2-year-old daughter Isabella with Jennifer — expressed his gratitude to God for blessing him with his second child, to whom he gave a rather unique name: Prince Francis Franco.



“Dear God, thank you for giving me this blessing. My beautiful son, you will be given endless happiness, and eternal love,” he captioned a sweet shot of his bundle of joy sleeping next to a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal. “Hello World i am Prince Francis Franco Delgado 💙💛”



In a subsequent 'gram, Jennifer — clad in navy Victoria’s Secret pajamas and sporting a huge smile — is seen snuggled up in bed with her and Frankie’s newest addition.



“24 hrs after my awe-inspiring, stunning, and gorgeous wife gave birth to my little prince and look at her,” he wrote alongside the photo. “wowwww! I mean look at her she is flawless and breathtaking, thank you my queen for you have given me my second treasure, how did i get so blessed. I Love You 💕💝💕”



Fans know Frankie — who married Jennifer in 2013 after getting engaged in 2012 — as one of Brody Jenner’s best friends. He appeared on the last several seasons of The Hills before the beloved MTV docuseries came to an end in 2010 after four years on the air. He has also appeared adjacent to Jenner in other reality shows such as MTV’s Bromance and E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.



