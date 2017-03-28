The three best friends anyone could have! Hoda Kotb shared the cutest photo of her daughter, Haley Joy, spending time with Kathie Lee Gifford on Monday, March 27.

Gifford, 63, held the newborn while Hotb sweetly touched her baby girl's little feet. "My girl met my girl and my face exploded!" the new mom, 52, wrote.

Despite the misleading caption, Gifford had already locked eyes with Haley before. "Just to clarify, I actually met sweet Haley Joy right after @hodakotb brought her home," Gifford later tweeted. "She has already grown so much! Just precious!"

Kotb announced on February 21 that she adopted her first child. "She's a Valentine's baby. She is the love of my life," she said via phone during Today at the time, surprising most of her colleagues. "I didn't know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen, and here it is, happening to me."

Everyone got choked up when they learned of the news. "Do you know how hard it has been to keep this secret?" Gifford asked. "I have the biggest mouth in the world, and I've said zilch."

Kotb has since been on maternity leave. She and her boyfriend of three years, financier Joel Schiffman, recently moved in together in NYC.

