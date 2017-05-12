Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy Makes Her 'Today' Debut: Watch!

Surprise! Hoda Kotb's baby girl, Haley Joy, made her Today show debut on Friday, May 12 — and as expected, she was the cutest! Watch her first TV moment in the video above.

"We've got another Mother's Day surprise for you. This is probably going to be trending in about a nanosecond — #HaleyJoy!" Matt Lauer announced.

Kotb's mom then brought Haley on set. Lauer, 59, and Savannah Guthrie gushed over the little one and took turns holding her.

"So this is the love of our lives. Look at how strong [she is]! She’s holding her head up," Guthrie, 45, said.

"Have you ever seen cheeks like that?" Lauer asked. "This is going to end with people thinking she's my baby."

As previously reported, Kotb announced in February that she adopted Haley. (She currently resides in Manhattan with her financier boyfriend, Joel Schiffman.)

"OK, can I just say something? I'm holding my baby on Mother’s Day weekend," Kotb said on Friday. "I’m so happy."

Guthrie chimed in: "Haley, do you know you have the best momma in the world?"

