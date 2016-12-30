Despite seven years of parenting experience, Chelsea Houska is approaching the Valentine’s Day due date of her son feeling, well, terrified. When she and then-boyfriend Adam Lind, 25, were expecting daughter Aubree as teens, “I thought I knew what I was doing, so I wasn’t nervous,” the Teen Mom 2 star tells Us Weekly. “But this time, I’ve researched everything and I’m kind of freaking myself out!”



New husband Cole DeBoer (the South Dakota–based pair wed October 1) is a steadying force. “He’s excited to have his own little buddy,” she says of the traffic control specialist, 27. Ahead of the MTV hit’s return (January 2, 9 p.m.), the aesthetician, 25, gives Us a peek at their prep.

Us: So, are you ready?

CH: Aubree came five weeks early, so I feel like I need to be prepared, like, now. We have everything, we just need to finish organizing. We’re nesting.

Us: What’s the nursery like?

CH: Cole likes hunting, so it’s kind of a woodsy theme. Cole built the crib, and he did amazing. It’s different. Girls have so many headbands and dresses and stuff, and now it’s, like, plaid everything. There is a closet full of tiny flannels.

Us: Is Aubree ready to be a big sister?

CH: She’s so excited! I think she was getting sick of hanging out with just Cole and me.

Us: Has she volunteered for diaper duty?

CH: Definitely no diapers. But she does want to do the feedings. She says she wants to take care of him and help in the middle of the night. We’ll see about that! And she has to see everything I do. If I were to eat an apple, she’d be like, “Can you have apples when you’re pregnant?”

Us: You scrapped your big wedding plans when you found out you were ­pregnant. Why?

CH: I wanted the full experience of a wedding, but I didn’t want to wait to get married. So we just had a little intimate thing. After the baby is born, we can throw a huge party, and I don’t have to feel like crap.

Us: How was the ceremony?

CH: We just threw it together. There were probably 10 people. It turned out perfect.

