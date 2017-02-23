Ali Fedotowsky became a mom just 7 months ago but she's already become an expert in many aspects of parenting, including keeping baby Molly close to her heart right inside a snug baby carrier. Watch the exclusive video above for all of her baby-wearing tips!

Popping Molly into the LÍLLÉbaby All Seasons carrier ($150) for healthy hikes in L.A. with fiancé Kevin Manno has been one of the key reasons the Bachelorette alum has been able to drop 50 pounds of pregnancy weight before their late-winter wedding.

The 32-year-old calls the ergonomic baby carrier "a lifesaver” because it supports her lower back while enabling baby Molly to experience the surroundings of their San Fernando Valley, California, home.

"Molly loves to look at the world when we go on our hikes," Fedotowsky says as she expertly demonstrates how to safely strap Molly into the carrier. "She has to be outward facing because she wants to see everything."

The early rising mom (she starts each day with a 6 a.m. bowl of angel hair spaghetti topped with vegan butter and Parmesan cheese) also often has Molly nap in the carrier, which has a built-in shaded hood: “It's really good when your baby needs to sleep and you have nowhere quiet for her to lay down and go to bed,” she explains.

Marc Royce

The season 6 Bachelorette alum is grateful for the chance to keep on moving to meet her 10,000-steps-a-day goal. "I can dance, I can Hula-Hoop if I wanted to, I can march,” the 5-foot-7 beauty said of wearing Molly. "I take care of my child and sneak in exercise while I do it.” In addition to hikes, the reality star tosses the always-smiling baby in the air to tone her arms and leg-sculpting squats are a signature mommy-daughter dance move.

Just weeks from her big wedding day, the bride-to-be exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly that her current 135-pound weight is actually three fewer than her prebaby weight. Says Fedotowsky, "My body is better than before I had Molly!"

For more of Ali Fedotowsky’s secrets to shedding the post-baby weight, check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.





Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!