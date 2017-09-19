Identical Twins Go Into Labor Hours Apart at the Same Hospital

Courtesy Rachael McGeoch

Identical twins Rachael McGeoch and Beccy Pistone — who are both married to guys named William — were over the moon when they learned their due dates were only 13 days apart. The women even joked about giving birth at the same time. “We talked about wanting to wheel two beds into one room and imagined us holding hands with our husband’s high-fiving over us,” McGeoch exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Their wish came true . . . sort of.

“After 2.5 days of trying to induce me and nothing working, we knew we needed to be together,” McGeoch began in a Facebook post published August 20. So a then heavily pregnant Pistone, who lives on Cape Cod, drove up to Boston to be with her sister. Within two hours of Pistone’s arrival, McGeoch finally went into labor. And then Pistone went into labor too.



McGeoch and William “Bill” Bubenicek welcomed their first child, William Charles, on August 15. Twenty hours later, the real estate agent and her husband, William “Todd” Pistone, became parents of a little girl named Andi.

“Bec labored all night and morning but had not made much progress. The baby was in the wrong position and she was stalled. We knew she needed some inspiration,” wrote McGeoch. “The nurses/midwives helped me sneak in with baby William so she could meet and hold him. We sat with her and shortly after she was fully dilated and pushed Andi out in 24 mins.”

McGeoch, a managing director at an IT staffing firm, and Pistone had nearly identical pregnancies — minus their cravings. While McGeoch couldn’t get enough ice cream and pineapple, Pistone’s fridge was stocked with watermelon and veggies.

Neither can imagine being pregnant without the other. “We called each other a million times every day and talked about what was happening to our bodies . . . like peeing our pants, feeling the babies moving or wondering if they were moving enough,” McGeoch tells Us. “We were very grateful to have each other to drink cocktails with when we had to go to events and holiday parties.

The first-time moms continue to be each others biggest support system. McGeoch says they are in constant contact discussing diaper blowouts, the nightmare that is cutting little fingernails and helping each other to remember the words to lullabies. “We’ll just hang out on speaker phone for hours since we are both home and we have so much to figure out from giving the first bath to burping techniques,” McGeoch tells Us. “I honestly can’t imagine going through this without her. It was just meant to be.”

