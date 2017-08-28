Courtesy Anna Trebunskaya

An affair to remember. Dancing With the Stars’ pro Anna Trebunskaya celebrated her baby shower on Sunday, August 20, and shared exclusive details from the event with Us Weekly.



Friends from near and far came to celebrate the feisty redhead at her tea party-themed luncheon which was hosted by Trebunskaya’s mom, Irina Trebunskaya, at the star’s dance studio, You Can Dance, in Hermosa Beach, California.

The glowing mom-to-be, who is 38 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, looked stunning as she rocked a white embroidered maternity shirt and black pants.

The get-together, which lasted about four hours was described as “chill” and “relaxed” with Trebunskaya calling her second shower a “Sprinkle.”

The 36-year-old went on to explain the party’s theme was inspired by her love of tea cups, which gave the event a personal touch.

“I have a big collection of china tea cups made in England, so those were brought from my house. I also have a extensive tea collection. I knew there would be a lot of women who would appreciate it, it needs to be used or why have them?” she told Us.



After sipping on a variety of teas, guests indulged in cake and deserts provided by vegan and gluten free baker “The Trim Tart.”

And while attendees didn’t play traditional baby shower games, the TV personality said: “We had one station called decorate a diaper. We had people write messages or draw cute things on a newborn diaper on the back and I’m going to use them in the middle of the night at some point and they’ll cheer me up!”

The reality star also discouraged presents, asking her guests to make a donation to the Together 1 Heart organization, co-founded by AnnaLynne McCord.

Trebunskaya is already mom to her 3-year-old daughter, Amalya, whom she shares with her actor boyfriend, Nevin Millan. The couple announced they were expecting their second child in March.

And since sharing their exiting news, the expecting mom said she’s excited meet her baby boy, but added: “The most excited is my daughter. She keeps saying, ‘It’s too long mom,’nine months — that’s a third of her life!”

She continued: “Nevin is excited to have another man, another little guy in the house, he can’t wait to take him sporting events and sport games and all of that boy stuff. We’re all so thrilled, we don’t know how it’s going to be, we’re waiting to for the moment of the arrival and see what he looks and seems like.”

When asked if the pair have settled on a name for their baby, Trebunskaya told Us: “We have thought of so many names, we can’t even go there, we have a list of 20 names to start, we got down to six, now we’re down to three. I think we’re going to do the same thing as our daughter, wait until he’s here, look at him and see what feels right and name him like that.”

The pair expect their second bundle of joy to arrive in September.

