Adventure awaits! Jessica Hall celebrated her future baby boy with a travel-themed shower at Westlake Village Inn in Westlake Village, California, on Thursday, July 20.

The 34-year-old exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about being surprised with the fête, which was decorated with vintage luggage, glass globes and airplane accents. “I had no idea what to expect. I just knew when to show up, and I didn’t even know exactly who would be there,” she tells Us. “For once, I didn’t have to do anything. I’m such a planner. I like control. I just completely let go, and I’m so happy I did.”

The TV personality is expecting her second child with her husband, Kyle Carlson, and is due September 4. They’re already parents of 2-year-old daughter Sophie.

Of course, her BFF Kendra Wilkinson was in attendance for the shower, as well as Heidi Montag, fitness model Sarah Stage and TV host Diana Madison. "My friend Kendra literally flew out that morning from Vegas, her six-day-a-week show, just to make it,” she tells Us. "I think I was just overwhelmed by how nice people were and how they came all the way out.”

Guests ate Caesar salads with brussels sprouts, grilled chicken and Florentine ravioli and sipped on La Croix sparkling water during the Good Carma Studio-planned event. They ended the luxe luncheon with dessert — a three-tiered jet-set themed vanilla cake, cookies, rice krispies and chocolate covered pretzels.

"The food was great,” Hall says. "Everyone was just having such a good time. It was just really relaxing. There were no obligations, no opening gifts, no games, nothing like that. It was just more visiting. It was very mature.”

Everyone left with a gift bags that went along with the travel theme, which included Mabel’s Labels bag tags, Stephen Joseph backpacks, AWAIR clean air smart devices and TruSelf Organics beauty products

Hall says that she loved the laid-back vibes of the baby shower and is glad that it didn’t get as wild as her last one. "My first shower consisted of, like, 100 people at my home, and everybody was having such a good time. I shouldn’t have hired a bartending service,” she jokes. "I was the only sober one. This was so different and so much more relaxing and a little bit more about me than the last time, so it was definitely a change but a good change.”

Now, the couple just need to decide on a name for their son. "I’m fighting with my husband,” she tells Us. "He wants to pick a family name of Warren, but that’s not going to happen. I hope not. We are leaning more towards Sawyer. Warren is not happening. Some of my friends are trying to be pro-husband, like, 'Warren is a great name. It’s a strong name.’ But I’m like, ‘We’re not friends anymore.’”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!