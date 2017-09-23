Blue or girl Dash clothes? Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, is having a baby girl, multiple sources reveal to Us Weekly.

Jenner, 20, and the rapper, 25, began dating in April, months after the Lip Kit creator split from longtime boyfriend Tyga.

As previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "at least four months" along in her pregnancy. She’s due in February.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jenner has been open in the past about wanting a big family. “I really want to live on a farm and have chickens and raise animals and have a family,” she said during a Life of Kylie episode, which aired last month.

In February 2016, she said on Kocktails with Khloe: "I want kids for sure... I feel like I want kids before I'm 30." That same year, she said via Snapchat: "I do want kids. But not now."

Jenner’s daughter will have plenty of playmates — seven cousins total. As Us exclusively confirmed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now expecting their third child — also a baby girl — via surrogate.



Neither Jenner or her rep have confirmed the baby gender yet.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!