Joana Pak and Steven Yeun attend a basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Nov. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. Credit: Noel Vasquez/GC Images

What's in the water? The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun teased in an Instagram post that he and his wife, Joana Pak, might be expecting twins.

Us Weekly broke the news in December that Yeun, 33, was going to become a first-time dad. On Tuesday, February 14, he posted snapshots of Pak showing off her growing bump as the couple posed in a photo booth.

Fans of the actor are buzzing about the post because of the caption. Yeun didn't outright state that he is expecting twins, but he did include two bee emojis. Last month, he again used two bee emojis in another pic with the professional photographer.

🐝🐝 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

The emojis might be in reference to Beyoncé, who announced on February 1 that she is expecting twins with her husband, Jay Z. The singer, 35, released photos from a naked photo shoot the following day and attended her first public event since the news at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Another superstar couple, George and Amal Clooney, will also be pulling double-duty soon. The human-rights attorney, 39, is pregnant with a boy and a girl. A source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the pair, married since September 2014, have selected a London hospital, but have a backup location in NYC just in case.



Yeun and Pak tied the knot at L.A.’s historic Paramour Estate on December 3. Some of Yeun's former Walking Dead costars were in attendance, including Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride and Alanna Masterson.



