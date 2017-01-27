Ivanka Trump, with her husband Jared Kushner and their children, depart after her father President Donald Trump formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

Who needs Central Park? Ivanka Trump, who relocated from New York City to Washington, D.C., earlier this month, Instagrammed a photo of her two oldest kids hanging out at a local playground on Thursday, January 26. In the warmly lit snap — which she captioned with a heart emoji — Arabella, 5, pushes her beaming brother Joseph, 3, on a swing.



💞 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Just one day earlier, baby brother Theodore stole the spotlight when Ivanka posted footage of the 9-month-old making his crawling debut in the White House. In the video, big sister Arabella encourages the determined — yet wobbly— infant to come towards her as Ivanka, 35, exclaims, “He’s moving!”

There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend -- including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House! A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

The businesswoman moved her family to Washington, D.C., so her husband, Jared Kushner, could begin his unpaid job as a senior adviser to her father, U.S. president Donald Trump. And Theodore appears to be digging the new $5.5 million dollar crib in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood. On January 24, Ivanka shared a picture of the tot — clad in a cream-colored sleep sack— smiling in the nursery of their six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home.

Goodnight! 🐻 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

As Us Weekly previously reported, Ivanka will have a big role in her father’s administration. While a federal anti-nepotism law could prevent her from holding an official White House position, a source told Us that “unofficially, she will be Donald’s closest adviser.” Added an Ivanka insider: “He looks to Ivanka for advice and consultation on almost everything.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



